"Friendship On The Move": PM Modi's Car Ride With Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ties between India and the United Kingdom are "on the move" and "filled with great vigour", while sharing a picture with his British counterpart Keir Starmer during the latter's two-day visit.

The image shared by PM Modi was taken before the leaders went to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. This is Starmer's first official trip to India since assuming office in July 2024.

A picture from earlier today, when my friend PM Starmer and I began our journey to attend the Global Fintech Fest.@Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/3FyVFo69Rp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, leading the UK's trade mission to India, comprising more than 100 business, academic and cultural delegations. Starmer has urged swift implementation of the recently signed India-UK trade agreement, saying it should be done "as soon as humanly possible."

At the Global Fintech Fest, he called India-UK's free trade pact "the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done". Negotiations for a free trade agreement had begun in January 2022. The two countries signed the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2025.

A landmark defence deal was also announced, wherein the UK will supply India with lightweight multirole missiles, worth around $468 million, manufactured in Northern Ireland, in a bid to deepen security and defence cooperation.

On his first day, he lit diyas in Mumbai, a gesture that resonates as Diwali approaches.