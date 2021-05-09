Freedom Fighter And Indian National Army Veteran Lalti Ram Dies At 100

Veteran of the erstwhile Indian National Army (INA) Lalti Ram died at the age of 100.

Freedom fighter and veteran of the erstwhile Indian National Army (INA) Lalti Ram died early today, according to a Haryana government statement. He was 100.

Lalti Ram's funeral was performed at his native village Dubaldhan in Haryana's Jhajjar district with full state honours in the presence of officers from the administration, the statement said.

"Lalti Ram, who was 100 years old and a respected freedom fighter, breathed his last on Sunday," it said.

Condoling the freedom fighter's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji. His courage and contributions to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten. I recall my interactions with him. Greats like him have left an indelible mark on India's history."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president OP Dhankar also condoled the death of Lalti Ram.

"The demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram ji marks the end of a great life-story devoted to the cause of India's freedom. His saga shall inspire every Indian. My salutations to the great personality who will live forever in our memories. My condolences to his family and admirers," President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, Lalti Ram had presented a cap of the pre-Independence INA to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the "Azad Hind Sarkar" by freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.