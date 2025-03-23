Eminent Gandhian Krishna Bharati Passes Away At 92

Krishna Bharati, a Gandhian and daughter of noted freedom fighter late Pasala Krishna Murthy, passed away here on Sunday. She was 92.

Krishna Bharati breathed her last at her residence in Snehapuri Colony here following a brief illness.

Hailing from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, she was the second daughter of freedom fighters Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi.

Krishna Bharati was a strong believer in Gandhian values and upheld the same throughout her life. She also strived for the upliftment of Dalits. She had made donations to educational institutions and goshalas.

Krishna Bharati was unmarried. She is survived by four brothers and three sisters.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condoled the death of Krishna Bharati. He recalled her services for educationally uplifting the weaker sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of Krishna Bharati at Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram at a programme to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in 2022.

The Prime Minister had also called on the other family members of Pasala Krishna Murthy.

Born in 1900 in West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district, Pasala Krishna Murthy joined the Congress party along with his wife in 1921.

Krishna Murthy and his wife had unfurled the Indian flag on the office of Bhimavaram sub-collector in 1932, for which they were imprisoned.

Anja Lakshmi had given birth to Krishna Bharati in jail. Krishna Bharati had spent the first 10 months of her life in prison.

Krishna Murthy couple donated their entire property for the freedom movement and took part in the Salt Satyagraha (Dandi March). When Mahatma Gandhi visited West Godavari district, Krishna Murthy served as his personal secretary.

The couple had also taken part in the Bhoodan movement of Vinoba Bhave and got house sites for Dalits in their villages.

Krishna Murthy passed away in 1978.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)