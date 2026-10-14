Frankfurt-Delhi Air India Dreamliner Diverted To Jaipur After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight going from Germany's Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur today following a bomb threat which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The airport authorities followed the highest level of response similar to the one usually activated to tackle incidents like hijacking, sources said.

Flight AI 2030, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, safely landed in the city in Rajasthan 280 km from its intended destination at 9.45 am. Once on the ground, the authorities approached the aircraft with caution before they moved in the ladders for passengers to exit.

Everyone is safe, officials said. The passengers and crew were allowed to deboard after the aircraft was thoroughly checked, they said.

The passengers are being offered complimentary rescheduling options or a full refund in case of cancellations, the airline said.