Four Himalayan Peaks Named After Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The peaks are located on the right flank of Gangotri glacier, Colonel Amit Bisht, principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering said.

All India | | Updated: October 20, 2018 21:32 IST
Located near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, the peaks have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4.

Uttarkashi: 

Four Himalayan peaks near Gangotri glacier have been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The peaks are located at 6,557, 6,566, 6,160 and 6,100 metres on the right flank of Gangotri glacier, said Colonel Amit Bisht, principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and leader of the mountain climbing team which recently scaled the newly named peaks, on Saturday.

The team, which returned after the climb, had hoisted the national tricolour on each of the peaks. Located near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, the peaks have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4, Bisht said.

The expedition was flagged off from Dehradun on October 4 by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The expedition was jointly conducted by NIM and the tourism department.

