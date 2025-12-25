Vajpayee's Media Expert Recalls Ex PM's Peace Efforts And Kargil War

Ashok Tandon, the media relations professional who served in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's office from 1998 to 2004, in an interview with NDTV recalled how Vajpayee managed major challenges with great ease.

Tandon shared details from a particular period just before the Kargil War in 1999 to illustrate the former prime minister's stellar leadership qualities, as the country marked his 101st birth anniversary.

"Before the Kargil War, Atal ji traveled to Pakistan by bus, carrying a message of peace. Atal ji believed that if a leader of his stature didn't improve relations with Pakistan, it would lead to difficulties in the future. He went to Pakistan by bus, and then the Kargil War happened," Tandon, who served in the rank of additional secretary, told NDTV.

"When the Kargil War took place, there was a caretaker government in the country. Vajpayee's government had fallen by a single vote. But during that time, the entire country got united," he said.

"All major decisions were taken, and directions were given to the armed forces. Vajpayee was not just a politician, but a statesman, and during his statesmanship, the country progressed and developed on the economic and diplomatic fronts," Tandon added.

Vajpayee was born in Gwalior in 1924. The government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times from 1991 to 2009.

He laid the foundation of key infrastructure projects during his time. The Golden Quadrilateral highway, proposed by Vajpayee, was first launched between Tada and Chennai.

The former prime minister also initiated deregulation in the telecom sector, the backbone of the knowledge economy, and laid the foundation for progress.