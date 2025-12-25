Meals At Just Rs 5: Delhi Government To Roll Out 100 Atal Canteens Today

The Delhi government will launch 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital on Thursday, offering meals at just Rs 5, to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The initiative, which was a key promise in the BJP's Delhi election manifesto, is aimed at ensuring access to affordable and nutritious food for residents across the city.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday announced the inauguration of the scheme, calling it a major step towards food security for the underprivileged.

The canteens are designed to cater especially to daily wage workers, labourers and low-income families who struggle to afford regular meals.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme is rooted in the idea of providing food with dignity.

“Atal Canteen will become the soul of Delhi, a place where no one should have to sleep hungry,” she said, underlining the government's commitment to inclusive welfare.

Each Atal Canteen will serve two meals a day, including dal and rice, roti and vegetables, and is expected to cater to nearly 1,000 people daily.

The government will heavily subsidise the programme to ensure that the price remains fixed at Rs 5 per meal, officials said.

According to government sources, an inter-departmental committee has already finalised the locations, menus and operational guidelines for the first phase covering 100 canteens.

The aim is to ensure uniformity and quality across all centres from the very beginning.

To prevent irregularities and ensure transparency, the distribution of meals will be carried out through a digital token system instead of manual coupons. CCTV cameras will be installed at all canteens, with real-time monitoring to be done through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's digital platform.

The kitchens will be equipped with LPG-based stoves, industrial-grade RO water systems and cold storage facilities.

Officials said food samples will be regularly tested by FSSAI and NABL-accredited laboratories, while operators will be required to submit monthly reports detailing hygiene standards, staff health and overall safety compliance.

The Chief Minister said the initiative draws inspiration from Vajpayee's belief that “poverty is not merely a lack of money, but a lack of opportunity.”

She added that the scheme is intended to ensure that every citizen of Delhi can access nutritious food without compromising self-respect or dignity.

“This is not charity, it's about fairness,” Gupta said. “Workers who help build the city shouldn't have to skip meals to survive in it.”

Once the initial phase becomes operational, the Delhi government plans to expand the Atal Canteen network further based on public demand and feedback.

Officials also said the programme is expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly through self-help groups and local community kitchens that will be involved in managing and running the canteens.

