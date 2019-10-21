Former TDP Leader Adinarayana Reddy Joins BJP

Adinarayana Reddy joined BJP on Monday.

In yet another blow to N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, its leader Adinarayana Reddy on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of the party's working president JP Nadda and national general secretary Arun Singh.

After formally joining the BJP, Mr Reddy praised the party for its decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq.

"I am very happy that I have joined the BJP. The party believes in one nation, one constitution and is committed to developing the country in all aspects especially in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region. I praise them for taking steps like abrogating Article 370 and abolishing triple talaq," he told ANI.

Mr Reddy resigned from the TDP's primary membership last month. He was a three-time MLA and a former minister in the previous Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP was routed in both the assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh this year. Since then, several leaders from the Naidu-led party have switched sides and joined the BJP.

