Pak's Duty To Create Favourable Environment For Talks: Foreign Ministry

Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

India on Thursday said that it is Pakistan's responsibility to create conducive environment for bilateral talks by acting against terrorists and dismantling terror infrastructure

During a media briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reiterated India's stand that talks and terror cannot go together and said this was one of the reasons why the scheduled meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York was cancelled.

Barely 24 hours after agreeing to the engagement government had called off the meeting last month, citing the brutal killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad the release of postage stamps "glorifying" Burhan Wani.

Asked if there was any message or signal from the Pakistani side for talks, Mr Kumar said, "I am not aware of any proposal for a track 1 or track 1.5 dialogue or a meeting between India and Pakistan."

"The onus is on Pakistan to take credible steps, to create conducive conditions, for such talks which of course means taking action against terrorists, taking action against terrorist infrastructure which operates from its soil," he said.

Asked about Pakistan Army's statement warning of "10 surgical strikes" against India in response to a single such attack, Kumar said, "You should ask this question to the Indian Army, they will give a befitting reply to them."