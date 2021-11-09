For LK Advani's Birthday, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Continues A Tradition

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Monday visited LK Advani to greet him on his birthday. She also took chocolate cake, carrying on a yearly tradition that had been instituted by her mother. The former Deputy Prime Minister turned 94 today.

"I wish a very Happy Birthday to respected Advani Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," Ms Swaraj posted on Twitter along with a picture with Mr Advani.

Sushma Swaraj died on August 6, 2019 following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to the minister as she was laid to rest with full state honours. She was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously on Monday.

Her daughter on Monday said that she was continuing the sweet tradition started by her mother of taking a chocolate cake for Mr Advani on his birthday.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Mr Advani's residence to personally greet him. PM Modi praised the veteran BJP leader for his "Scholarly pursuits and rich intellects".

He also said that the senior leader that been instrumental in empowering people and enhancing the country's cultural pride.

PM Modi was seen arriving with a bouquet at Mr Advani's residence and later taking part in a cake-cutting ceremony at the veteran leader's residence, in a short video shared by the BJP.