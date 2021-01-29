Fog Update: Check Out The Latest Weather Forecast Of Delhi, North India

Weather update today: Dense fog in Delhi and large tracts of north India

Dense fog enveloped Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Friday. Thick fog shrouded large tracts of the northern plains including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and hilly regions of West Bengal and Sikkim as well. The weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Departmengt (IMD), at 8.30 am said, there is "dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi, Bihar, Assam and Tripura." Very dense fog has been reported at isolated pockets in northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Due to poor visibility, 27 trains are running late, news agency ANI reported quoting the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northern Railways.

Fog observed at 0830 IST of 29.01.2021: Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh and Moderate to Dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi, Bihar, Assam and Tripura. @ndmaindiapic.twitter.com/SVCTENt1Vt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 29, 2021

Temperatures and their 24-hour tendency recorded at 0530 IST of today, the 29th Jan, 2021 over Delhi:



Safdarjung

Temperature: 5.4℃

24-h Tendency; 0.0℃



Palam

Temperature: 8.2℃

24-h Tendency: 0.6℃ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 29, 2021

There is a cold wave condition in most parts of Rajasthan as well. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of munus two degree Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees. Sikar recorded one degree Celsius followed by 1.8 degrees in Bhilwara. According to the meteorological department, cold wave condition will continue in the state in the coming days.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from 31st January onwards, the weather office said, adding that "under its influence isolated to scattered rain or snow with moderate thunderstorm and lightning are likely over the region from 1st to 3rd February.

Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir today as the mercury plunged by two degrees in Srinagar, while the minimum temperature elsewhere in the Valley stayed mostly 10 degrees below freezing point, according to the Met office