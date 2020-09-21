Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Hospital In Odisha, 127 Patients Evacuated: Official

A fire broke out at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Odisha's Cuttack.

No loss of human life has been reported so far, fire service official Satyajit Mohanty said. A total of 127 coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were evacuated and shifted to other medical

establishments, he said.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at the ICU on the ground floor, Mr Mohanty said.

Senior officials, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner and chief district medical officer have reached the spot and are coordinating the rescue and evacuation operation.