FIR Against Sushant Rajput Sisters Reveals 'Commission Of Offence': Cops

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, a popular Bollywood star, was found dead at his home.

Days after the CBI opposed an FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint in the Bombay High Court, labeling it as "vitiated and bad in law", the Mumbai Police on Monday told the court the complaint "disclosed commission of offence".

In an affidavit filed in the court, the police said it was "duty-bound" to file the FIR (first information report), dismissing the allegations that it was trying to damage the reputation of the 34-year-old actor - found dead at his Bandra home in June - or his sisters. The police submitted the affidavit in the court, seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant Rajput's sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh - to quash the case against them.

"The FIR was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Rhea Chakraborty), disclosing commission of offence," the affidavit read, stressing that "a fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput".

"This may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR," the court was told.

Last week, Rhea Chakraborty -- facing multiple investigations over the death of actor Sushant Rajput -- had asked the Bombay High Court not to dismiss the case against his two sisters.

Her complaint, she has said, is based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister on June 8 -- six days before he was found dead. The chats indicated that Priyanka Singh had advised her brother to take three medicines -- Librium, Mexito and Lonazep -- which are prescribed for depression and anxiety. The chats, which surfaced in the media days before, indicated that contrary to their claims, his family was aware of his mental health problems.

A day later, the CBI said the allegations by Rhea Chakraborty against the actor's sisters are "presumptive and speculative" and could well have been part of the ongoing investigation. The Mumbai Police, however, on Monday clarified in the court it's not trying to "influence or derail" the CBI probe.

"The CBI is conducting investigation meticulously and professionally without being hindered by any external factor and would thoroughly look into each and every aspect relating to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in a fair and impartial manner," the central probe agency had told the High Court last week.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, a popular Bollywood star, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family has accused Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating him and left his home on June 8, of mentally harassing him, using his money and playing a role in his death.

(With inputs from PTI)

