FIR Against Sushant Rajput's Sisters By Rhea Chakraborty "Vitiated": CBI

The CBI has backed the petition by Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters to dismiss the FIR.

An FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is "vitiated and bad in law", the CBI said today, opposing it in the Bombay High Court.

The allegations by Rhea Chakraborty against the actor's sisters in the FIR are "presumptive and speculative" and could well have been part of the ongoing investigation, said the CBI.

The agency said if Mumbai Police or Rhea Chakraborty had any information on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, it should have been directly shared with the CBI for action; the FIR registered at the Bandra police station was not required, it told the High Court.

The CBI has backed the petition by Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters to dismiss the FIR.

Rhea Chakraborty -- who is facing multiple investigations over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput -- had yesterday urged the High Court not to dismiss her case against his two sisters, whom she has accused of helping the actor access anxiety drugs illegally, using fake prescriptions.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, a popular Bollywood star, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family has accused Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating him and left his home on June 8, of mentally harassing him, using his money and playing a role in his death.

Last month, Rhea Chakraborty filed a case against Sushant Singh's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.

Her complaint was based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister on June 8 -- six days before he was found dead. The chats indicated that Priyanka Singh had advised her brother to take three medicines -- Librium, Mexito and Lonazep -- which are prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Rhea Chakraborty said in her petition yesterday that Priyanka Singh had used a fabricated prescription to help Sushant Rajput access medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

She also pointed out that the chats indicated that contrary to their claims, his family was aware of his mental health problems.

The CBI today said for a case of abetment to suicide, there must be evidence of instigation or aiding any person to do an act. "If these ingredients are not available, a case of abetment cannot be made out," it said.

The CBI said it was already looking into the role of "each and every person" and "whosoever had instigated or abetted the commission of suicide by the deceased is being investigated".

"The CBI is conducting investigation meticulously and professionally without being hindered by any external factor and would thoroughly look into each and every aspect relating to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in a fair and impartial manner," the agency told the High Court.

Rhea Chakraborty was jailed last month on charges of arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and released on bail after 28 days.