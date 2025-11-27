US Embassy Lauds CBI For Busting Cybercrime Networks Targeting Its Citizens

The United States has thanked the CBI for its "continued support" in busting and dismantling transnational cybercrime networks targeting its citizens.

In a message on X, the US Embassy here said, "India's Central Bureau of Investigation has dismantled an illegal call center targeting U.S. nationals and arrested a key operative in the transnational cybercrime network." "Through coordinated intelligence and decisive action, our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks to prevent future scams and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your continued support, @CBIHeadquarters," it wrote.

The CBI has arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, allegedly behind the illegal operations of a firm -- VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd -- from Lucknow last week, after being on the run for over a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said in a statement.

Upon getting information about the accused's presence at his Lucknow residence, the agency conducted a raid last week in which Nimar was allegedly found to be running another illegal call centre, conning victims in the US.

"During the search operation, the CBI busted another illegal call centre being operated by the accused Vikas Kumar Nimar in Lucknow targeting US nationals," the statement said.

Search at the premises led to the recovery of 52 laptops "containing incriminating digital evidence", being used by the accused in the cybercrime operation, the statement added.

