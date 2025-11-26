CBI Arrests Key Accused Behind Attack On Probe Agency Team In Sandeshkhali

The CBI has arrested Abul Hossen Molla alias Duronto, who was wanted in connection with the alleged attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on January 5 last year, officials said on Wednesday.

A mob attacked the ED team when it went to Sandeshkhali to raid the residence of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged ration distribution scam, they said.

The agency arrested Molla, who did not join the probe in spite of repeated notices and a non-bailable warrant issued by a local court, at around 8 pm on Tuesday from South 24 Parganas district, they sad.

The CBI alleged that Molla was a key accused who led the attack on the ED officials in January 2024.

On March 5, 2024, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe into the matter from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.

