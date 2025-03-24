Dia Mirza Demands An Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Gave Her Clean Chit In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Days after CBI filed closure reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Dia Mirza has demanded an apology for Rhea Chakraborty who underwent an intense "media trial" back in 2020. Dia Mirza wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborthy and her family?"

"You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRP's. Apologise. That's the very least you can do," Dia Mirza added to her post.

Dia Mirza's reaction came after the CBI filed two closure reports on March 22. The closure report has been filed in two cases - the allegations made by Sushant Rajput's father against his then girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and Ms Chakraborty's allegations against Sushant's family.

The CBI had taken over the case from the Bihar Police in August 2020. Sources said that after conducting an investigation for over four years, the agency did not find any evidence that anyone had driven Sushant Rajput to suicide and Ms Chakraborty and her family have been given a clean chit. The CBI, they said, absolved everyone named in the two FIRs filed in the case, including Ms Chakraborty, her parents and brother.

A forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had also stated that Sushant Rajput was not murdered and it was a case of death by suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty came under heavy media scrutiny following the death of her (then) boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.