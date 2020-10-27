Don't Cancel FIR For Sushant Rajput's Sisters: Rhea Chakraborty To Court

Rhea Chakraborty said it is not known if Sushant Rajput had consumed the medication.

Rhea Chakraborty -- who is facing multiple investigations over the death of actor Sushant Rajput -- has asked the Bombay high Court not to dismiss the case against his two sisters, who have been accused of getting a fake medical prescription for him. The sisters had asked the court to dismiss the case. They also appealed that the court asks the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the actor's death, to not take any coercive steps against them.

The case against Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh was filed following a complaint on by Rhea Chakraborty, whom Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused of exploiting him for money and having a role in his death.

In her petition, Rhea Chakraborty said the fabricated prescription was meant to help Sushant Rajput procure medicines that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Her complaint was based on WhatsApp texts between Sushant Rajput and his sister on June 8 -- six days before the 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. The chats, which surfaced in the media days before, indicated that contrary to their claims, his family was aware of his mental health problems.

Priyanka Singh had advised her brother to take three medicines -- Librium, Mexito and Lonazep -- which are prescribed for depression and anxiety.

She had sent a prescription since these drugs were not sold over the counter and said she could help him connect with the "best doctor in Mumbai, all confidential".

In her petition, Rhea Chakraborty said it is not known if Sushant Rajput had consumed the medication according to the prescription. It is also not known whether those medicines caused his death or contributed to his mental state that led to his suicide, her petition read.

Calling attention to their co-accused, Dr Tarun Kumar, the petition said he had "readily issued a prescription" without any knowledge about the history of Sushant's mental illness, his treatment thus far or any consultation.

"It is unfathomable that a Medical Practitioner would treat a patient with severe anxiety and other mental health issues without any consultation," the petition read.

The investigation in this issue is at a nascent stage, the actor told the court and asked that the case not be dismissed.

The Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will hear the case again on November 4.

Rhea Chakraborty had dated Sushant Rajput for a year before leaving his apartment days before his death.

Last month, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the drugs angle in the case, and was released after 28 days.