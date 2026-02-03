Move Over Regular Snake Catchers, This Odisha Man Uses Mouth, Not Hands

A spine-chilling video of a man handling a giant snake not just with his hands, but with his mouth has surfaced from Odisha's Balasore.

The short clip begins with the man, Khaga Bhai from Remuna, grabbing a snake and putting it in his mouth. He does it swiftly, and the snake doesn't get a chance to react.

Next, he moves around with the serpent in his mouth, places it on the ground and continues to hold it with his bare hands.

At one point, someone tries to take the reptile from him, but he shoves him away, asking him to stand back. A crowd witnesses the daring act.

After a few seconds, he puts the snake on the ground gently, plays with it, and then, without any tools, puts it in a sack. He is also seen picking up another snake at the end of the video.

In another incident, earlier, an Andhra Pradesh man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was bitten by a venomous black krait snake while he was on his way home. Instead of running for help, the man caught the snake and bit off its head immediately after it bit him.

Locals say he then carried the dead snake home, placed it beside himself, and even went to sleep with it. The venom spread through his body by midnight, and his condition worsened. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)