"Farmers Always Top Priority": PM As Cabinet Clears Rabi Fertiliser Subsidy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of Nutrient-Based Subsidy rates for the rabi 2026-27 season for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers, emphasising that farmers are always the government's top priority.

PM Modi stated that even in challenging global circumstances, the central government is leaving no stone unturned to improve farmers' lives.

"The nation's farmers have always been the top priority of the government," he said in a post on X.

In this direction, the Prime Minister said the Nutrient-Based Subsidy on fertilisers for the rabi 2026-27 season has been approved by the Union Cabinet.

"While this will ensure that changes in international prices have no impact on our farmer brothers and sisters, it will also ensure they continue to receive fertilisers at affordable and reasonable prices," he said.

The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi 2026-27 would be approximately Rs 62,370.02 crore.

This is approximately Rs 24,417.73 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the rabi 2025-26 season.

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