"Farmers Always Top Priority": PM As Cabinet Clears Rabi Fertiliser Subsidy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of Nutrient-Based Subsidy rates for the rabi 2026-27 season for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers, emphasising that farmers are always the government's top priority.
PM Modi stated that even in challenging global circumstances, the central government is leaving no stone unturned to improve farmers' lives.
"The nation's farmers have always been the top priority of the government," he said in a post on X.
In this direction, the Prime Minister said the Nutrient-Based Subsidy on fertilisers for the rabi 2026-27 season has been approved by the Union Cabinet.
"While this will ensure that changes in international prices have no impact on our farmer brothers and sisters, it will also ensure they continue to receive fertilisers at affordable and reasonable prices," he said.
देशभर के अन्नदाता सदैव हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता रहे हैं। दुनिया में कठिन परिस्थितियों के बीच भी हम उनका जीवन आसान बनाने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। इसी दिशा में आज रबी सीजन 2026-27 के लिए फर्टिलाइजर पर न्यूट्रिएंट बेस्ड सब्सिडी को मंजूरी दी गई है। इससे जहां हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों पर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कीमतों में बदलाव का कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा, वहीं उन्हें किफायती और उचित मूल्य पर उर्वरक मिलते रहेंगे। https://t.co/nLVjq8YYRx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2026
The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi 2026-27 would be approximately Rs 62,370.02 crore.
This is approximately Rs 24,417.73 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the rabi 2025-26 season.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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