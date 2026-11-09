"Heartfelt Congratulations": PM Modi On Uttarakhand On Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, highlighting its spiritual heritage, natural beauty and development journey.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister described Uttarakhand as a divine land blessed with spiritual consciousness, breathtaking natural beauty, picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham.

In his message, PM Modi wrote (in Hindi), “My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day.”

Highlighting the state's cultural and religious significance, he said, “Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Uttarakhand's people to the state's development, noting that their hard work, talent and progressive outlook had helped the state reach new heights across various sectors.

“Through the active participation of the state's hardworking, talented and progressive people, Uttarakhand is today reaching new heights of development in every field,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the state's future, PM Modi added that he was confident Uttarakhand would continue to advance rapidly on the path of progress. He also wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all residents on the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day, praising its natural beauty, rich folk culture, spiritual heritage and glorious tradition of valour.

In his post on X, Chief Minister Yogi described Uttarakhand as a state that continues to illuminate the nation's cultural consciousness through its unparalleled natural beauty and spiritual significance.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day, as Uttarakhand continues to illuminate the nation's cultural consciousness with its unparalleled natural beauty, rich folk culture, spiritual heritage and glorious tradition of valour,” he wrote.

Referring to the state's development, Chief Minister Yogi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state was setting new benchmarks for progress every day.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is celebrated annually on November 9 to commemorate the formation of the state in 2000. Earlier, the region was part of Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand became the 27th state of India following a long-standing demand for a separate state, with Dehradun serving as its capital.

Situated in the Himalayan region, Uttarakhand is widely recognised for its scenic mountains, sacred rivers, pilgrimage destinations and rich cultural traditions. Popularly known as ‘Devbhoomi' or the Land of the Gods, it is home to the four prominent pilgrimage sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, collectively known as the Char Dham.

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