First Diwali With Every District Free From Naxalism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the CoBRA Operations Base at Karanpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district to celebrate Diwali with security personnel and laud their courage and sacrifices in the fight against Naxalism (Maoism).

The facility served as a training centre and launchpad for counter-Naxal operations in the Bastar region and Abujhmad, which were once considered major strongholds of Maoist insurgency.

Addressing the personnel stationed at the base, PM Modi said that while millions of people across India and the world were celebrating the festival of lights with their families, he had chosen to spend the occasion with the security forces, whom he considers an integral part of his family.

"Today, millions of Indians are joyfully observing the revered festival of lights throughout the nation and across the globe. People are travelling from distant places to reunite with their families. This is a wonderful occasion for loved ones to come together and celebrate. I have also come here to join you in the Diwali festivities. Those who defend our nation at its borders and within, the protectors of our country and the courageous sons and daughters of Mother India, all of you are like family to me," he said.

Emphasising his personal bond with the security personnel, the Prime Minister highlighted the transformation witnessed in Bastar, crediting the security forces for their determination and sacrifices in eliminating the Naxal threat and paving the way for development.

"You are all members of my family. This time, I have arrived to celebrate Diwali in the Bastar forests. This is a territory where Naxalism used to be a significant threat. However, because of your sacrifice and commitment, that threat has been eliminated in this area, and a new era of development has started," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further described this year's Diwali as particularly significant, stating that the country was celebrating the festival at a time when its decades-long battle against Maoist violence had reached a historic milestone.

"After 40-50 years, a Diwali like this has come. This is the first Diwali when the nation has won its decades-long war against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when every district of the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali when crores of countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism," he said.

Calling the achievement a remarkable milestone for the country, PM Modi said that a significant share of the credit belonged to the security personnel.

"This is an incredible accomplishment, and a substantial amount of recognition should be attributed to you. It is a tribute to countless courageous individuals such as yourself, our soldiers and security forces. That is the reason I am here today to honour Diwali alongside you," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)