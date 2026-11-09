PM Modi, Zelensky Discuss Bilateral Ties, Peace Efforts In Russia War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, in which he reiterated India's commitment in contributing towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war.
The leaders also discussed the countries' wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties.
"Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," PM Modi added.
Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution. @ZelenskyyUA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026
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Speaking about the conversation, Zelensky said that he has briefed PM Modi about the latest diplomatic developments ahead of the peace talks in Abu Dhabi.
"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," Zelensky wrote in a post on X.
I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026
Zelensky had earlier said in August that Ukraine was counting on "India's contribution to ending the war with Russia". Zelensky said that Kyiv appreciates India's dedication to "peace and dialogue".
"Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution," Zelensky sain in a social media post.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had said last month that PM Modi has "very good ideas" on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at "every meeting".
"As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.
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