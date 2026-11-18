A 45-year-old farmer from Humayunpur village near Derabassi has won the Rs 12-crore first prize in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026 after buying lottery tickets regularly for nearly 15 years.

Baljinder Singh, who earns his livelihood through farming, purchased the winning ticket for Rs 500 from a lottery seller in Handesra before Diwali. He said he learnt about the win around 11 pm on Tuesday.

The prize has brought celebrations to Singh's family. He has been buying lottery tickets since 2010 but had never won a major prize before.

'God has finally answered my prayers'

Singh, a father of two, said he was overwhelmed after learning that he had won the Rs 12-crore jackpot.

"Finally, God has answered my prayers," he said.

Despite the windfall, Singh said he has not yet decided how he will use the prize money.

Travels to Zirakpur for Formalities

After learning about the win, Singh travelled to Zirakpur with friends to complete the formalities required to claim the prize.

The Rs 12-crore first prize was part of the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026. According to lottery officials, 36 lakh tickets were printed for the draw. They were issued across 12 series named after the zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

For Singh, the Rs 500 ticket he bought after years of participation has won a Rs 12-crore jackpot, marking a major turn in his family's fortunes.