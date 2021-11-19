'Sensing Defeat In Polls': Priyanka Gandhi's Give-No-Quarter Attack On PM

Priyanka Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi is worried about UP election

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to cancel the three farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he is sensing defeat in the upcoming assembly elections and has started realising the reality of the country that it has been built by farmers.

Her remarks came after PM Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

"Six hundred farmers martyred, more than 350 days of struggle, Narendra Modi ji your minister's son crushed farmers to death, you didn't care. Your party leaders insulted farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them andolanjeevi, beat them with sticks, arrested them," the Congress General Secretary said.

"Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country -- this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of farmers," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"It's difficult to believe your intentions and your changing attitude," she said.

Thousands of farmers had been protesting and stayed put along Delhi's borders since last year with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price or MSP for crops.

The centre, which has held many rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of firms because of the legislations.