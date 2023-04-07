'Factually Incorrect': Punjab Cops On Amritpal Singh's Surrender Reports

Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal, has been on the run since March 18.

The Punjab Police today urged people not to believe rumours and fake news of the surrender of radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

Responding to a media report today, Punjab Police, in a tweet, said, "This is a fake news and factually incorrect. Please fact-check news before sharing. Don't spread rumours and fake news."

Amid speculations that the radical preacher is likely to surrender at Amritsar's Golden Temple, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal said last Saturday that if the fugitive Khalistani leader wants to surrender, they will facilitate the same in accordance with the law.

"We are continuously working to ensure the safety and security of people in Amritsar. Right now, we are more focused on managing traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal wants to surrender, we are ready to help him do that in accordance with the law," he said.

Earlier, in a video, the fugitive preacher was purportedly heard saying that he was not a "fugitive" will soon "appear in front of the world".

In the video, the veracity of which couldn't be ascertained, Amritpal also sought to address some comments about an earlier video.

"I uploaded a video addressing the people. Many are under the impression that the video was shot in police custody I am seen switching glances while facing the camera and speaking. Anyone who has seen my earlier videos would know that I don't talk much looking at the camera," he said.

Amritpal said those who think he ran away or left his friends should "get that thing out of your minds".

The pro-KhaIistan leader, who has been declared fugitive by Punjab Police, said no one should have any apprehensions that he had run away from his people.

"Soon I will appear in front of the world. I'm not the kind of person who will escape abroad and put out videos," he said.

The crackdown on Waris Punjab De came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

