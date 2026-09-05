'Face Telangana Students': KTR Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana and hear the concerns of state's students, accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil its employment and education-related promises.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's ongoing "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, KTR said the Congress leader should experience the situation in Telangana before speaking about students' issues elsewhere.

"Rahul Gandhi, can you not hear the echo of the students here? Can you not hear their voice? Come to Telangana. Come to Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad or come to Karimnagar. We will offer you full hospitality, but come and speak to our students," KTR said.

Mentioning Rahul Gandhi's pre-election interaction with youth in Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar KTR questioned the status of the Congress promise to provide two lakh government jobs annually.

He alleged that unemployed youth who were visible to Congress leaders before the elections had been ignored after the party came to power.

"You promised two lakh jobs. What happened to that promise? Where are you now?" KTR asked.

He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming the promised job calendar had not delivered as expected. "There is no job calendar, only a 'scam calendar' and a 'boothu calendar'," he alleged.

KTR's comments come amid continuing student protests in Telangana. Polytechnic students, including those in Karimnagar, have recently protested against the proposed merger of polytechnic education with Young India Skill University under GO 97.

Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign has focused on issues including examination irregularities, paper leaks and employment.