Assault To Podcast To Hate Posts: The Swatantra Bhardwaj Story Explained

An assault that took place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in June has suddenly turned into a national political controversy nearly two and a half months later. At the centre of the controversy is 21-year-old right-wing social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj.

In a viral podcast, Bhardwaj claimed that he had "cracked open" the head of the father of a student at Jantar Mantar. He also claimed that the victim had received 60 stitches on his head and that the incident warranted a charge of attempted murder under Section 307, but that he did not go to jail because of his political connections.

Bhardwaj claimed political support from figures including Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

Speaking to NDTV on Friday, Bhardwaj said he is a social media influencer and that his remarks in the podcast were made in jest. He, however, added that if the need arose, he would attack people again.

Bhardwaj's claims raised questions over the role of the Delhi Police and the action taken in the June 23 incident.

The Delhi Police has dismissed his claims about the severity of the victim's injuries, including the claim that the man suffered a fractured skull, citing medical records.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim did sustain a head injury from a kada, or metal bangle. However, his medical examination at RML Hospital classified the injury as "simple", or minor. The police said the medical records do not substantiate the claim of a skull fracture.

Who Is Swatantra Bhardwaj?

Originally from Patna, Bihar, Swatantra Bhardwaj describes himself on social media as a young influencer and Hindutva activist. He has consistently portrayed himself as an independent "Sanatani" warrior and has around 1.8 lakh followers across his social media accounts.

His public profile has been shaped primarily by social media posts, videos and public statements on issues linked to Hindutva.

He has also frequently claimed proximity to politically influential figures, fuelling speculation about his political connections.

His social media accounts contain several inflammatory posts. In his latest posts, he made comments targeting actor Swara Bhasker in response to her remarks about the practice of 'Jauhar'.

In another post, he used abusive language against Akhilesh Yadav over the Ram Mandir donation theft controversy.

In a third post, he stated: "We've just used a 'kada' (heavy stick) for now; next, we'll go further and use katta (country-made pistol)."

In yet another post, holding a police baton, he said: "I hear 'CJP Season 2' is coming up - best of luck."

In one post, he referred to AISA leader Neha Bora as "Neeli Chinti" (blue ant).

In another, he declared: "We will show them what real hooliganism looks like at the CJP protest."

His accounts also contain numerous posts targeting Muslims, opposition leaders and reservation.

It is unclear whether he has faced any police case in connection with his highly inflammatory and allegedly hateful social media posts.

Where Did The Latest Controversy Start?

It all began on June 23, 2026, at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

A 38-year-old man from Ghaziabad was at the protest accompanied by his minor daughter. Swatantra Bhardwaj and his associates also arrived at the protest site.

At around 5 pm, an altercation broke out after some people began filming Bhardwaj and his activities. Subsequently, as seen in a video of the incident, the minor girl's father and his associates began beating Bhardwaj, who, in turn, struck the man on his head with a kada.

According to the police, both sides were taken to police station.

Posted by Swatantra Bhardwaj

A medical examination of the girl's father classified his injury as "simple", according to the police.

An FIR was registered against both sides under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 115(2) - voluntarily causing hurt

Section 126(2) - wrongful restraint/confinement

Section 3(5) - shared criminal liability

The police said both sides were released because the sections invoked are bailable and carry a maximum punishment of one year.

Another Viral Video

On July 24, 2026, a video featuring the minor girl's father surfaced on social media.

"They are celebrating after hitting me on my head by chance," he said in the video, adding: "I want to make this clear that had the police not arrived, you would have seen what we would do to you."

His minor daughter was also visible alongside him in the video.

The controversy escalated when a clip from the podcast featuring Bhardwaj went viral, in which he made the claims about "cracking" the man's skull and receiving political protection.

The video prompted questions over why Bhardwaj had not been arrested in connection with the June incident.

The Delhi Police, however, maintains that necessary action was taken.

According to the police, Bhardwaj and the minor girl's father were detained at the protest site following the incident. Both were questioned and subsequently joined the investigation after being served notices in accordance with the law.

The police maintain that the victim's injury was minor, based on his medical report. The victim's family has contested this claim.

Posted by Swatantra Bhardwaj

Political Protest And Fresh Action

Following the podcast controversy, the CJP and the Bhim Army launched protests against the Delhi Police.

On September 4, representatives of the CJP visited the Sansad Marg police station and demanded Bhardwaj's arrest.

The CJP alleged that the police had failed to arrest Bhardwaj in June and had instead released him after merely issuing a notice.

The group demanded that charges of attempted murder be invoked, action be taken under the SC/ST Act and the case be thoroughly re-investigated.

The protest was attended by MP Chandrashekhar Azad, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and other political figures.

The CJP has maintained that the victim belongs to a Dalit family and that the caste angle in the attack must also be investigated.

Following discussions with the police on September 4, sections of the SC/ST Act were added to the FIR registered on June 23.

The police said a decision on adding attempted murder charges would be taken after a fresh medical examination of the victim.

After a day of protests and developments on September 4, the Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The police confirmed his arrest on Saturday.

A Separate FIR Over Online Threats

The controversy was not limited to the June 23 assault. The minor girl alleged that she was being subjected to constant abuse, threats and rape threats on social media, and that morphed images of her were being circulated online.

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a separate FIR, naming Swatantra Bhardwaj as an accused in the case. The FIR was registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.