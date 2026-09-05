"Misuse Of Name": Chirag Paswan Files Complaint Against Right-Wing Influencer

Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj for "falsely and publicly" citing his name, in connection with an assault on the father of a student activist during a CJP protest in July.

Seeking protection from his "false" public claims, the complaint said that neither Paswan nor the party has anything to do with Bhardwaj. It also said that the party stood with the activist and her injured father.

Paswan on Friday claimed that Bhardwaj misused his name and that of other leaders, saying he has lodged a complaint against Bhardwaj and demanded action.

"In public life, many people come to meet us and take pictures. But if on that basis they claim to be personal acquaintances, then that is a misuse of our name. The attacker has sought to give the impression that action has not been taken against him because of me and my party. I have lodged a formal complaint against this misuse of my name," said Paswan

Distancing himself from Bhardwaj, Paswan has demanded strict action against him.

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"The individual is openly admitting to having beaten someone so severely that it could potentially have resulted in their death. If no action is taken, then I believe it will set a very wrong precedent for the country and the public," Paswan told mediapersons.

Confirming his party's complaint against Bhardwaj, Paswan urged the Delhi Police to act against him.

"Given the gravity of the matter and since that individual has misused my name, along with the names of several other politicians, I have lodged a formal complaint against him and have also urged the Delhi Police to conduct an impartial investigation."

Paswan also assured all support for the student activist and her father in their fight for justice.

"We are with the victim's family. Ensuring justice for them is my and my party's responsibility. We will ensure that the truth comes to light and that appropriate action is taken as soon as possible against the person who is openly making a mockery of the law," Paswan added.

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Bhardwaj was seen in a video clip from an interview, claiming that he had "cracked the skull" of the activist's father during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in July, leaving him with an injury that required 60 stitches, and yet managed to avoid being jailed.

There are also photographs of Bhardwaj with political leaders, including Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra among others.

In the clip that drew attention, Bhardwaj also invoked the names of several political leaders.

"I have the blessings of Hanuman upon me. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother...I have everyone's support," he claimed in the podcast.

Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest for assaulting a student's father, a crime he bragged about in an interview.

The detention came after CJP representatives, accompanied by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and MP Pappu Yadav, met police officials and were assured that action would be taken against Bhardwaj within 72 hours.