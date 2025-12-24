Explained: Why Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Erupted

There has been violence and tension in Assam's West Karbi Anglong for the last two days. Kheroni village has been particularly affected. Many people were injured in clashes between protesters and the police. Two were killed, one allegedly in police firing and the other during arson.

The situation worsened, after which the authorities deployed more security personnel, ordered a curfew, and snapped the internet in Karbi Anglong, an autonomous district.

Why Violence Broke Out

For over a week, members of the indigenous Karbi community had been on an indefinite hunger strike at Phelangpi to demand eviction of settlers whom they accused of occupying their land, namely village grazing reserve (VGR) and professional grazing reserve (PGR), which are protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution that safeguards tribal land rights.

The Karbi members have been alleging encroachment by non-tribal communities such as Bihari, Nepali, and Bengali of over 7,184 acres of protected land.

The state government, citing current cases, told the protesters that the Gauhati High Court has stopped eviction drives in the area.

However, tension escalated sharply on December 22 when the authorities moved in to clear the protesters from Phelangpi and Kheroni. The government said some members of the Karbi community had fallen ill and they had to be taken to a hospital.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday visited Kheroni and met residents. He asked them to ensure law and order and calm. However, angry residents shouted slogans demanding better infrastructure and peace.

They also voiced their anger against Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, who is known to be a close aide of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.