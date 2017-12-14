Exit Poll 2017: Who's Winning Gujarat - Advantage BJP, Say Early Exit Polls

The BJP will win Gujarat, according to two exit polls which are available at this time. Data will change as the results of more exit polls comes in.The BJP will win 109 of Gujarat's 182 seats is the forecast at this time by TV channel Times Now; the Congress gets 70. The forecast is nearly mirrored by that of the C-Voter-Republic TV poll which gives the BJP 108 seats.At this time, India TV's exit poll shows the BJP sweeping Saurashtra and Kutch (winning about 34 of 54 seats).Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 68 seats, is easily won by the BJP, says the India Today exit poll.Health warning: these polls often get it wrong.Counting is on Monday.