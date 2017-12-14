BJP Sweeps Himachal, Says Poll of Exit Polls

The BJP is headed for a sweep in Himachal Pradesh, forecast exit polls. A poll of exit polls - an aggregate of six exit polls by television channels - shows the BJP getting 49 of the hill state's 68 seats, with the ruling Congress ceding power and having to settle for 18 seats.
Highlights
- Poll of exit polls shows BJP getting 49 of 68 seats
- None of the surveys give Congress any more than 24 seats
- Prem Kumar Dhumal was named BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate
The Times Now- VMR poll and one conducted by Zee News-Axis, have forecast 51 seats for the BJP, which changed its strategy in Himachal by naming a presumptive Chief Minister in Prem Kumar Dhumal to take on Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh of the Congress.
The News Nation exit poll gives the BJP 43-47 seats, the Aaj Tax- Axis poll predicts 47-55 seats for the party and the News X exit poll a range of 42-50 seats. The Samay CNX has almost the same range at 42-50.
None of the surveys give the Congress any more than 24 seats at the highest range. A party needs 35 seats or more to form government in Himachal Pradesh.
In 2012, the Congress had won 36 seats scraping past the half-way mark. The BJP had won 27.
Do remember, exit polls often get it wrong.
Himachal Pradesh had voted on November 9, but votes will be counted 40 days later on Monday, December 18, along with those for Gujarat.
While the Election Commission had announced elections for the two states separately, earlier in Himachal because bad weather was expected, it said votes would be counted on the same day as Gujarat as the poll panel did not want the result of one state to influence voters in another.
All exit polls show the BJP, which has been in power in state for 22 years, retaining Gujarat.