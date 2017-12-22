Chief Ministers For Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Highlights: Vijay Rupani Retains Top Job

Election Results: BJP to decide on chief ministers for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat soon. (File)

Here are the highlights for next chief ministers Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh:

After the BJP emerged victorious in the assembly elections by defeating the Congress in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the party is now mulling decision on chief ministers for these states. As the party's presumptive state chief for Himachal Pradesh, PK Dhumal lost his seat in the polls, speculations are rife as to who the next chief minister of the state would be. During the Gujarat election campaign, Amit Shah had said that incumbent chief minister Vijay Rupani was the party's face in the state. The BJP has decided to send two teams headed by Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as observers. Mr Jaitley is scheduled to make his visit to Gujarat today.