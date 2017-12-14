Gujarat To Vote For 93 Seats In Second Phase Of Polling Today: 10 Points

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Votes will be counted on December 18.

Ahmedabad: The battle for Gujarat enters its last lap today. North and central Gujarat are voting in 93 of the state's 182 constituencies in the second of the two-phase assembly elections that saw a shrill and bitter campaign between the BJP and the Congress. Among those who will vote today in their home state are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Voting begins at 8 am and ends at 5 pm. The results will be announced on December 18.