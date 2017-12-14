Gujarat Election 2017 LIVE Updates: Voting Starts In Less Than 2 Hours

In less than two hours from now, the people of Gujarat will vote in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017. Voting will start at 8 am and end 5 pm. 851 candidates are fighting it out. Polling will be held on 93 Gujarat assembly seats in 14 districts in north and central parts of the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led an aggressive election campaign for the BJP. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years. The Congress is also looking to make a comeback in Gujarat; party president-elect Rahul Gandhi led the Congress campaign for the Gujarat assembly polls. According to the Election Commission, 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017. The first phase of polling was held on 89 assembly constituencies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions on December 9. The voting turnout was 68 per cent that day, according to the Election Commission.
Here are the live updates for the Second Phase of Gujarat Elections 2017:
Some of the key candidates in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017 are: Vallabh Kakadiya (BJP) from Thakkar Bapanagar, Jaynarayan Vyas (BJP) from Siddhpur, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (BJP) from Mehsana, Jignesh Mevani (independent with Congress support) from Vadgam, and Kirit Patel (Congress candidate and one of the convenors of Hardik Patel's PAAS) from Patan.
A total of 28,114 electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017; the total number of polling booths in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls 2017 is 25,558, according to the Election Commission. 851 candidates are fighting it out; of them, 782 are male and 69 female.
2.22 crore people are eligible to vote in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017; of them, 1.07 crore are female voters and 1.15 crore are male voters, according to the Election Commission. The highest number of voters is in the age group of 26 to 40 years at 80,91,737. The second-highest number of voters is in the age group of 41 to 60 years at 74,15,727, according to the Election Commission.
Voting for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017 will start at 8 am and end at 5 pm. The voter turnout in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly polls 2017 on December 9 was 68 per cent, according to the Election Commission. Voting will be held on 93 assembly seats in Gujarat.
