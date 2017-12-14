Gujarat Election 2017 LIVE Updates: Voting Starts In Less Than 2 Hours

2.22 crore people are eligible to vote in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017; of them, 1.07 crore are female voters and 1.15 crore are male voters, according to the Election Commission. The highest number of voters is in the age group of 26 to 40 years at 80,91,737. The second-highest number of voters is in the age group of 41 to 60 years at 74,15,727, according to the Election Commission.