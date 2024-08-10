Ex-Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena says He Resigned Because...

Kirodi Lal Meena had resigned from the ministerial post last month.

Almost a month after quitting the ministerial post, Rajasthan BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena has said he resigned from the state cabinet because the people whom he served for 45 years did not listen to him.

He made the remark on Friday at an event on the occasion of the World Tribal Day in Dausa.

Mr Meena also rubbished the claims that the reservation system would be scrapped, saying he will not allow anyone to tamper with it. "I promise you that I will remain dedicated to my society on this matter," he added.

About the Supreme Court's recent observation on the "creamy layer" for SCs and STs, Meena said, "Read and understand the Supreme Court's decision. The court wants to implement the creamy layer system because people are enjoying the 'cream' despite taking advantage of reservations. In such a situation, our own deprived brothers should also get the right to reservation."

"People will come to mislead you, be cautious of them. I assure you to protect your rights. I will not let you suffer any loss," he told people gathered at the event.

Mr Meena had resigned from the ministerial post last month, citing his poll-time "undertaking" to quit if he fails to ensure his party's victory in any of the seven Lok Sabha seats in eastern Rajasthan that were assigned to him.

