Ex-Cop, His Family Beat Farmer To Death Over Land Dispute In Rajasthan

A retired assistant sub-inspector and his family members allegedly beat a 30-year-old man to death over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Tuhia village under Udyog Nagar police station limits. The accused are missing, the police said.

Station House Officer Rajesh Kasana said a case of murder has been registered based on a complaint filed by Nakul Singh, uncle of the victim Sushil Kumar.

According to the FIR, Sushil, a farmer, owned land worth crores along a highway. His parents had died earlier.

"The accused, a neighbouring retired ASI, wanted to possess the land and was pressuring Sushil to transfer it in his name," Kasana said.

He said that around 4 pm on Monday, the accused Gajendra Singh and his family members allegedly reached Sushil's house, took him to their home and forced him to hand over the land.

"When Sushil refused, they attacked him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him seriously injured," the officer said.

The police said the accused later took Sushil to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, where doctors declared him dead.

"He died due to head injuries sustained in the assault," Kasana said, adding that Gajendra Singh and five of his family members fled after leaving the victim at the hospital.

The police have launched a search for the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)