103-Year-Old Bihar Woman Wins Back Land After 35-Year Legal Battle

At an age when most people are confined to bed, battling illness and depending on others for daily care, 103-year-old Habiban Khatoon was fighting a very different battle, a decades-long legal struggle to reclaim her land.

After waiting for justice for more than three decades, Khatoon from Bihar's East Champaran district finally saw her fight end in victory when the administration handed over possession of her land in compliance with a court order.

The long-running land dispute in a village in East Champaran district has finally come to an end after 35 years. Acting on the court's directions, the district administration formally restored possession of the disputed land to Khatoon amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, the dispute over nearly 1,600-square-foot of land had been continuing since 1994 and was being heard by a civil court. After prolonged legal proceedings, the court ruled in favour of Khatoon and directed the administration to ensure implementation of the order.

Following the court's ruling, a joint team comprising officials from the Revenue Department, local administration and police reached the village to execute the order. After completing all legal formalities, possession of the land was handed over to Khatoon. As part of the process, a public announcement of the court's order was also made in the village by beating drums.

Given the sensitive nature of the dispute, around 300 police personnel were deployed at the site. Executive magistrates, revenue officials and officers from Kalyanpur police station remained present throughout the operation. The entire process was carried out peacefully under administrative supervision.

After receiving possession of the land, Habiban Khatoon's family expressed gratitude to the judiciary and the administration. Family members said they had finally secured their rightful claim after years of legal struggle. They described the outcome as a result of patience and faith in the judicial process.

Kalyanpur Station House Officer Vineet Kumar said possession of the land was handed over in accordance with the court's order after all legal procedures had been completed. He said the operation remained peaceful and no law-and-order situation arose during the exercise.

(With inputs from Abhishek Kumar)

