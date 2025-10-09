In Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle, A "Cinderella Stepmother" Swipe At His Wife

The inheritance battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore assets got murkier today with the senior lawyer appearing for Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children comparing the late industrialist's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to Cinderella's stepmother.

"She is like Cinderella's stepmother," senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said, referring to Priya Sachdev Kapur. Jethmalani didn't stop there; he then went ahead to call her "greedy" for allegedly securing "60 per cent" of her late husband's assets.

"She is greedy. She got 60 per cent of the assets and allotted 12 per cent to her son," he said during a proceeding in the Delhi High Court peppered with high drama.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a petition by Karisma Kapoor's children - Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor - seeking a share in their late father's assets.

They sought the status quo on assets left behind by Kapur. "The prayer basically is for a status quo in respect of creating third-party rights in the will," Jethmalani said.

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur (Sunjay Kapur's third wife), of usurping the "full control" of their father's assets by "forging" his will, dated March 21, 2025, after his sudden death in June this year in the United Kingdom. Karisma Kapoor was his second wife.

The petitioners reiterated the forgery charge in the court today, saying, It's a manifestly forged document... It's a conspiracy; there is enough material for a criminal complaint".

The will allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur's entire personal estate to Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Questioning the validity of the will, Jethmalani argued that a man of Sunjay Kapur's position would have consulted a lawyer before creating such an important document. However, it looks like a "clumsy forgery", something "no lawyer would take credit for".

"When I read the will, it is such a clumsy forgery that I dare say that no lawyer worth his soul would take credit for the creation of that will. It is impossible that Sunjay Kapur, bequeathing such a large estate in particular, would not have consulted a lawyer and got the will drafted by him. This question is not answered. Who drafted it? It is not a lawyer," he said.

The children, represented by their mother, have sought one-fifth share each in their late father's assets. This present suit filed is separate from what they will inherit from the RK Family Trust, named after Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur.