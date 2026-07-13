Agra Man Poisons Mother. His Mother-In-Law Had Told Him To Kill Her

A man in Agra poisoned his mother's food after his mother-in-law made it a condition for allowing his wife to return home.

The incident occurred in Barpura village in Agra's Pidhaura. A land dispute had arisen between two brothers: the accused, Ravindra, and his younger brother Mukesh. Amid the dispute, Ravindra's wife left for her maternal home. When Ravindra went to his in-laws' house to bring his wife back, his mother-in-law laid down a condition.

She allegedly said that she would send her daughter back only if Ravindra "got rid of" his mother. She then specifically instructed him to poison his mother's food to kill her. Ravindra agreed to the condition, came back home, allegedly mixed poison into a chickpea dish and fed it to his mother, causing her condition to deteriorate.

Family members rushed her to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police have arrested Ravindra, and a search is going on for his mother-in-law, Phoolvati. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan, while providing the details of the case, confirmed Ravindra's arrest and said raids are being conducted to arrest Phoolvati.

(With inputs from Laxmi Kant Sharma)