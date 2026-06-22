Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother Assaulted With Sticks In Bihar Land Dispute

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was assaulted with sticks and clubs in a life-threatening attack on Sunday following a dispute over a land-related matter in Bihar, police said.

The incident took place at the actor's ancestral village, Belsand, located in the Barauli town of Gopalganj district.

Tiwari was admitted to the Gopalganj Model Hospital late at night and was subsequently referred to a facility in Patna for further treatment. Acting swiftly, the police have arrested one accused in connection with the case.

The National Film Award winner's family has so far refused to speak to the media regarding the matter.

According to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, the arrested accused has been identified and is being sent to judicial custody. He further stated that the family members have not yet filed a written complaint. Once a formal complaint is received, the police will proceed with further legal action, the officer said.

(With inputs from Mukesh Kumar)