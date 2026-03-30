"Shadow Of Red Terror Lifted, Bastar On Path Of Development": Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said today that the spectre of Maoist menace has been lifted from the country and its last bastion, Chhattisgarh's Bastar, is treading the "Path of development". The government deadline for eradication of Maoist violence is March 31, ahead of which a discussion was held on the topic in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to the discussion, Shah said, "Naxalism in the country is now on the verge of extinction".

"Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region. Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains," he said.

"The people of Bastar were left behind precisely because the shadow of 'Red Terror' loomed over the region; that is why development failed to reach them. Today, that shadow has been lifted, and Bastar is now on the path of development," he said.

"To those advocating for dialogue, I want to reiterate what I have expressed many times from public platforms in Bastar: Lay down your arms, and the government will ensure your rehabilitation. However, they refuse to disarm, our government's policy is clear -- we are open to dialogue with those who surrender their weapons. Those who choose violence will be met with a firm response," he added.

The discussion, though, opened another front between the BJP and the Congress, with members of the ruling party blaming the 60-year rule of the Congress for proliferation of Maoism in the country.

Pointing out that Maoist violence has cost the lives of 20,000 young people and affected 120 million people, Shah said it was a failure of the Congress government that tribals and several other communities were deprived of development.

"Over the last 75 years, the Congress party governed for 60 years. Why, then, did the tribal communities remain deprived of development? Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that within the country, Naxalism posed a far greater challenge than the militancy in Kashmir and the north-east... despite this, nothing was done," he said.