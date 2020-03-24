Enemy Of Society: Uttarakhand Police Shame Those Defying Coronavirus Curfew

The cops clicked pictures of those defying curfew orders and posted them on social media

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday took strict action against violators of the lockdown and clicked pictures of people on the streets of Karanprayag city with a pamphlet that read: "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus."

During the lockdown, people unnecessarily roaming in Karanprayag were caught by the police.

To teach them a lesson, police personnel handed them a pamphlet which read, "I am enemy of the society, I won't stay inside my home, I want to spread coronavirus", clicked their photos and posted them on social media.

Sweta Choubey, senior police officer in Dehradun, said that the police is strictly following the lockdown and taking action against the violators under Sections 151 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code.

She said that strict action is also being taken against rumour mongers.

Earlier in the day, the state government decided to take over control of all private hospitals which have 100 or more beds and reserve 25 percent of these for COVID-19 patients.

"The Trivendra Singh Rawat government has decided to reserve 25 per cent of beds in these private medical facilities for suspected COVID-19 patients," a statement by the government said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000.