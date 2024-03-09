What Delhi-Based YouTuber Said After 'Bigg Boss' Star Elvish Yadav Hit Him

YouTuber Sagar Thakur said he was "brutally attacked" by Elvish Yadav

Sagar Thakur, a YouTuber who goes by the name "Maxtern", on Friday alleged that he was "brutally attacked" by Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Mr Thakur, a resident of Delhi, posted a video message on his official X account and claimed that Elvish Yadav punched him in the face and also tried to "break his spine" during their late-night meeting in Gurugram.

"He also openly issued death threats to me," Mr Thakur, who said he recorded the whole incident on camera, alleged.

"I couldn't sleep the whole night as I was in pain," he added.

Mr Thakur, who has over 16 lakh subscribers on YouTube, said if anything "unfortunate" happens to him in the future, then Elvish Yadav should be "held accountable".

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

He said that he has filed a case against Mr Yadav and urged Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to arrest him at the earliest.

How Elvish Yadav vs Sagar Thakur Fight Began

The controversy between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur began over the former's picture with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui.

The fight started when the YouTuber commented on Mr Yadav's meeting with Mr Faruqui.

"In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed," Mr Thakur said in his complaint.

He said that Elvish Yadav had asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a "discussion".

"When he came to the store - he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk - started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled," he said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against Mr Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, the police said.