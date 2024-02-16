Cobra, Krait Venom Found In Samples From Elvish Yadav's Rave Party

The police have questioned the 26-year-old twice.

In a fresh breakthrough in the Elvish Yadav snake venom-rave party case, the police today said that a forensic investigation has revealed the use of venom of cobra and krait species of snakes in samples seized from the party.

The popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been entangled in a legal quagmire ever since a rave party, attended by him, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was raided in November 2023 on suspicion that snake venom was being used as a form of intoxication by those in attendance.

Mr Yadav is not only accused of attending the party but is allegedly involved in the supply and use of snake venom. During police questioning, he brought up Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, claiming that the snakes featured in one of his videos were arranged by the singer.

Five individuals were arrested for snake smuggling in a sting operation conducted by the NGO People for Animals (PFA) last year. The arrested individuals revealed that they had provided snakes for Elvish Yadav's party, leading to the rescue of nine snakes, including five cobras, and the recovery of about 20 ml of suspected snake venom from the party venue.

Elvish Yadav, who gained fame through his YouTube channel and reality show win, denies all allegations. The police have questioned the 26-year-old twice, seeking information about his involvement in the sale of snake venom based on statements from Rahul Yadav, a supplier arrested in connection with the party. The accused individuals claimed during questioning that they supplied snake venom at rave parties organised by Elvish Yadav.

Samples from the rave party were sent to the Jaipur FSL for analysis, resulting in an FIR against Elvish Yadav at the Noida Sector 49 police station

While the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 governs drug use, no charges under this act have been invoked as no drugs were found at the scene. Elvish Yadav dismissed the charges as baseless and fake and promised full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.