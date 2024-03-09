Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Thrashes YouTuber, Case Filed

Elvish Yadav was seen approaching Maxtern before starting to beat him up relentlessly at a garments shop.

A social media clash between two YouTubers translated into reality, that left one of them seriously injured and landed the other in a police case today. The fight started when Sagar Thakur, a digital influencer who goes by the moniker Maxtern, commented on YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's meeting with Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui. It eventually led to Mr Yadav beating him up and a police case filed against him. All of it chronicled on Mr Thakur and Mr Yadav's social media pages, and also in a video.

In the video, Elvish Yadav, accompanied by his aides, was seen approaching Maxtern before starting to beat him up relentlessly at a garments shop. Some can be seen trying to break up the fight.

Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled," Mr Thakur claimed in the FIR.

"I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language (sic)," he added.

Sagar Thakur, who creates mostly gaming content, claimed Elvish Yadav's fan pages had been "spreading hate and propaganda" which made him distressed.

Mr Thakur even posted a screenshot of a message from Elvish Yadav about the meeting on his X handle. He kept posting while he was on his way to the decided place for the meeting. At 2 AM today, he shared a video and claimed Elvish Yadav beat him up and gave him a death threat.

"Elvish Yadav, before leaving, threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (sic)," he alleged.

A case has now been registered against Elvish Yadav for assault and threatening to kill.

Elvish Yadav is not new to controversies. He is already in legal trouble over the snake venom-rave party case. Mr Yadav is accused of being involved in the supply and use of snake venom.