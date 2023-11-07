Influencer Elvish Yadav Gets Notice In Snake Venom Case, May Be Interrogated Soon

Elvish Yadav may be confronted with Rahul and interrogated based on his statements, said police. (File)

Bigg Boss OTT winner and influencer Elvish Yadav, facing a probe for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties, has been served a notice by Noida Police and is likely to be interrogated soon.

The police have arrested five people for allegedly supplying snakes and venom at parties while the 26-year-old YouTuber has denied the charges that he's facing.

Mr Yadav will be interrogated after taking Rahul Yadav, one of the arrested persons, into custody, said police, adding that he may be confronted with Rahul and interrogated based on his statements.

Cops have found the evidence of similar rave parties being held in Delhi and Rajasthan. CCTV footages will be examined to determine where all such activities are held, said police. A police team is tasked with finding more information on these parties.

The five arrests were made after an NGO laid a trap and contacted them posing as customers looking for cobras and pythons for a party. The snake venom found from them is being examined, said police sources.

Initial investigation has suggested that the venom was used at the party, mixed with some other chemical. Now a probe is on whether it was used as a drug by the partygoers.

Prior to this case, Rahul had allegedly supplied snake venoms to several other parties. During the trap call, he had purportedly claimed to smuggle in snakes from outside Delhi and that he had been doing this for 15 years.

Cops are now trying find out who have been the organisers at these parties and who all attended those parties.