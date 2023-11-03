Rave Parties, Snake Venom, Sting Operation: All About The Elvish Yadav Case

Elvish Yadav has denied all charges and said he is willing to cooperate in the investigation.

The Noida Police has launched a probe against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The 26-year-old has refuted the charges and said he will cooperate with the police in the investigation.

What Is The Case?

Five people were arrested today by Noida police for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties. The arrests were made after a trap laid by an NGO - People for Animals (PFA). Nine snakes, including cobras, were also rescued from the possession of those arrested.

Police have sent the snake venom seized for testing to ascertain if it is psychotropic in nature to induce a party drug-like effect in the human body.

The use and possession of drugs, including substances derived from snake venom or any other controlled substances, are governed by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

However, the NDPS Act has not been invoked in this case as drugs were not found at the incident spot, according to an official.

What Is Elvish Yadav's Alleged Involvement?

During questioning, the five accused also claimed that they used to supply snake venom at rave parties which were allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav.

The trap was laid by PFA member Gaurav Gupta, who in his complaint claimed he had contacted Elvish Yadav for snake venom.

DCP Noida (as in-charge) Ram Badan Singh said, "In his complaint, Gaurav Gupta claimed he had contacted Elvish Yadav for a rave party and to arrange snakes. Gupta was then given a phone number after which these people (accused), including snake charmers were called."

Elvish Yadav, who recently won the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', has denied all charges dubbing them as baseless and fake.

"All these reports and charges against me are fake. There isn't even 1% truth to them. I am ready to fully cooperate with the UP police." he said.

What Is A Rave Party?

A rave party is a vibrant, all-night EDM gathering with immersive music, lighting, and a communal vibe. They're held in diverse locations, with farmhouses being a popular choice. In India, legal issues arise due to drug use, noise, safety, and public order violations, leading to government measures and bans on it.

What Is Snake Venom Addiction?

Snake venom addiction, also known as ophidism, is a dangerous and unusual form of substance abuse where individuals intentionally expose themselves to snake venom for recreational purposes.

This practice is incredibly risky, as snake venom varies in composition, and its effects can be unpredictable and potentially deadly. Long-term use can lead to physical and psychological dependence, making it a highly dangerous and life-threatening habit.

The use of snake venom as a recreational drug is not a common practice in India and is considered extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening.