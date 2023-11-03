'Bigg Boss' Winner Elvish Yadav Accused Of Hosting Raves, Snake Venom Found

Elvish Yadav shot to fame after winning 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season-2

Five people have been arrested in Noida for supplying snakes and venom for rave parties that were allegedly organised by social media sensation Elvish Yadav, the police said.

The five men have told police that these parties were organised at various farm houses in Delhi and its adjoining areas and that Elvish Yadav shot videos with snakes for YouTube.

The snake venom was taken by people at the rave parties that also hosted foreign nationals, it's alleged.

Officials said the First Information Report or FIR names six people, including Elvish Yadav. "Five of the six accused have been taken into custody, but Elvish Yadav has not been arrested yet," they said.

About nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom have been seized from the accused, officials said, adding that the snakes have been handed to the Forest Department.

The arrests were made by the Noida police after it raided a rave party in Noida's Sector 49 late last evening following a complaint by an animal welfare NGO.

