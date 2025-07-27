Rave Party Busted In Hyderabad's Kondapur, 11 Detained

The Hyderabad police busted a rave party operating from a service apartment (villa) in Kondapur on Saturday night. The raid, conducted by excise police, resulted in the detention of 11 individuals and the seizure of substantial quantities of alcohol and drugs.

The operation unearthed a clandestine party believed to be organized by individuals from Andhra Pradesh. The police also confiscated 11 cars and a considerable amount of cash from the premises.

The alleged organiser of the rave party, identified as Prakash, also known as Ashok Naidu, has been taken into custody. The authorities are currently investigating his role and any broader network involved in arranging such events. All the detained individuals are reported to hail from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, suggesting a potential cross-state nexus for these gatherings.

This bust comes amidst increasing concerns over rave parties and drug use in the city. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the drugs seized and to identify any other individuals or groups connected to the operation. The police are urging citizens to report any suspicious activities to help curb such illegal gatherings.